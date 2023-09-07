$13,000 worth of drugs found in Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say a search warrant to a home in Moorhead lead to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

Police say 23-year-old Zachery Roberson and 23-year-old Amy Mendez were charged with drug and child endangerment crime after police say they found drugs in their home. On Wednesday, police conducted a search warrant at a home in the1200 block of Belsly Boulevard and found over 1,300 M30 Fentanyl pills, with a street value of about $13,000. Police say they also found over $2,700 in cash.

Police say two children were inside of the home at the time of the bust and that Clay County Social Services was made aware.

Roberson is being held on a long-form complaint of Felony First Degree Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment Conspiracy. Police say a long-form complaint has been filed requesting charges for Mendez for Felony Fifth Degree Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment Conspiracy.

