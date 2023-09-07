Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

$13,000 worth of drugs found in Moorhead home

Moorhead drug bust
Moorhead drug bust(Moorhead Police)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say a search warrant to a home in Moorhead lead to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

Police say 23-year-old Zachery Roberson and 23-year-old Amy Mendez were charged with drug and child endangerment crime after police say they found drugs in their home. On Wednesday, police conducted a search warrant at a home in the1200 block of Belsly Boulevard and found over 1,300 M30 Fentanyl pills, with a street value of about $13,000. Police say they also found over $2,700 in cash.

Police say two children were inside of the home at the time of the bust and that Clay County Social Services was made aware.

Roberson is being held on a long-form complaint of Felony First Degree Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment Conspiracy. Police say a long-form complaint has been filed requesting charges for Mendez for Felony Fifth Degree Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment Conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Maria and Tyler
Family speaking out after special needs boy banned from Prairie Bricks lego store
Carlos Perez
Fargo man accused of domestic assault, killing kitten in microwave
Fabian Scott
Teen accused of murdering West Fargo boy now accused of murdering another boy
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead in Brainerd Lakes Area

Latest News

MN
MN DVS gearing up for “Drivers Licenses for All”
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the 'One Chip Challenge' from stores.
Company removing ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shelves following teen’s death
Valley News Live at 4pm
Four arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Fargo after neighbors voice concerns
Valley News Live at 4pm
East Grand Forks fire crews rush to treatment center