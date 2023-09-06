Cooking with Cash Wa
Three people found dead in Brainerd Lakes Area

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BREEZY POINT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case of three people found dead in and around a Minnesota home.

Breezy Point Police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Whitebirch Dr. on around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

When authorities arrived, they found three people dead. At this time, authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the case, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Dept., and Breezy Point Police Dept. are now working the case. The

Officers from The Nisswa, Crosslake and Pequot Lakes Police Departments also responded to the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the people found dead.

