Three people found dead in Brainerd Lakes Area

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case of three people found dead in and around a Minnesota home.

Breezy Point Police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Whitebirch Dr. on around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

When authorities arrived, they found three people dead. At this time, authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the case, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Dept., and Breezy Point Police Dept. are now working the case.

Officers from The Nisswa, Crosslake and Pequot Lakes Police Departments also responded to the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the people found dead.

