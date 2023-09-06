Thousands of photos and videos of child pornography discovered on West Fargo man’s computer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is charged with six felony counts, after a search warrant uncovered thousands of images and videos of children nude or engaged in sexual acts.

Ryan Michael Joyce was taken into custody on September 1 during the execution of a search warrant at his home in West Fargo. He is now facing six charges of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

According to court documents, the photos and videos were discovered on a laptop and external hard drive that belonged to Joyce. Investigators determined the files were from 2020 to 2023 and involved children as young as three or four years old.

Through their investigation, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered many of the videos were recordings made of a computer screen. In one of the videos, the camera pans away from the laptop screen and shows the room where the recording is being made, which was later identified as the bedroom of Ryan Joyce.

Videos taken with a cell phone were also discovered on an external hard drive that belonged to Joyce. According to court documents, the videos were of girls between the ages of 8 and 16 in public places, such as stores, parks or sidewalks. Investigators say the videos focused on the butts of the girls and some of the videos shows the face of Ryan Joyce.

Joyce appeared in Cass County Court on September 5, where a judge set bond at $25,000 cash. He has also been ordered not to have contact with children under 18 years old.

