Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Thousands of photos and videos of child pornography discovered on West Fargo man’s computer

Ryan Michael Joyce
Ryan Michael Joyce(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is charged with six felony counts, after a search warrant uncovered thousands of images and videos of children nude or engaged in sexual acts.

Ryan Michael Joyce was taken into custody on September 1 during the execution of a search warrant at his home in West Fargo. He is now facing six charges of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

According to court documents, the photos and videos were discovered on a laptop and external hard drive that belonged to Joyce. Investigators determined the files were from 2020 to 2023 and involved children as young as three or four years old.

Through their investigation, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered many of the videos were recordings made of a computer screen. In one of the videos, the camera pans away from the laptop screen and shows the room where the recording is being made, which was later identified as the bedroom of Ryan Joyce.

Videos taken with a cell phone were also discovered on an external hard drive that belonged to Joyce. According to court documents, the videos were of girls between the ages of 8 and 16 in public places, such as stores, parks or sidewalks. Investigators say the videos focused on the butts of the girls and some of the videos shows the face of Ryan Joyce.

Joyce appeared in Cass County Court on September 5, where a judge set bond at $25,000 cash. He has also been ordered not to have contact with children under 18 years old.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
Deadly crash graphic.
UPDATE: 2 people killed in central MN crash
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash
Power outage
Late-night storms knock out power in Northern Valley
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Carlos Perez
Fargo man accused of domestic assault, killing kitten in microwave
Gavel
Canadian Woman Sentenced To 23 Years In Federal Prison
Police line graphic.
Three people found dead in Brainerd Lakes Area
Police lights graphic
Police: Man drives across ditch, crashing into light pole and building