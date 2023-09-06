Ten days of events planned for Greater Moorhead Days celebration

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Events for the annual Greater Moorhead Days celebration kick-off on Thursday, September 7. Staff with Moorhead Parks and Recreation say it’s ten days packed with fun for all ages.

Some of the events include the Greater Moorhead Days Parade on 20th Street, a medallion hunt, which offers a grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards to Hornbacher’s, Midco Kids Fest, the Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival, half-off canoe and kayak rentals, Cruise Night, the Moorhead Farmers Market and The Longest Table.

See below for a complete list of events or visit www.greatermoorheaddays.com for more information.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, September 7

Greater Moorhead Days Cruise Night from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at the Moorhead Center Mall’s north parking lot. The final Moorhead Cruise Night of the year includes food trucks, vendors, sweet rides and family friendly fun, plus life music from DJ & the Atomics.

Friday, September 8

The Greater Moorhead Days Parade at 6:00 p.m. will go north on 20th Street from 28th Avenue to 14th Avenue South. This year’s parade theme is “Moorhead: Out of this World”! The Moorhead Human Rights Commission and Inclusive Moorhead, in partnership with MState, will host a community social immediately after the Greater Moorhead Days parade from 6:45-8:00 pm. The social will be on the main entrance plaza, on the north side of campus, near N2 entrance doors. Access the area via 24th Avenue using MState’s main entrance. There is parking adjacent to the sidewalk/plaza to the west and north.

Saturday, September 9

Half-Off Canoe and Kayak Rentals at the Hjemkomst Landing from 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Rent a single or tandem kayak, or a canoe for $5/hour per vessel. All rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis. Rentals include paddles and a life jacket that must be worn at all times.

GMD Concert: FM Kicks Band + Fargo Folklorico from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park. This free concert will showcase musicians spanning the genres of jazz, funk, blues and Latin and open with a performance from Fargo Folklorico! Games and activities will be available, and Swing Barrel Brewing Co. will have beer for purchase.

Sunday, September 10

Our Local Plate: Farm Fest + Marketplace at Doubting Thomas Farms from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Shop the farmers market and enjoy chef demos and a savory meal from Heart-n-Soul Community Café. A day celebrating family farms, sustainable food sources and the economic impact of investing in local farmers, ranchers and makers.

Monday, September 11

The Medallion Hunt begins Monday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m. Three medallions will be hidden within Moorhead city limits, on public land. Follow the clues for prizes, including a grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards from Hornbacher’s. Clues will be posted each morning to the Medallion Hunt Clues page at greatermoorheaddays.com.

Author Visit: Carroll Engelhardt at 6:30 p.m. at the Moorhead Public Library at 118 5th Street South. The author discusses his book, “By the Sweat Of His Brow,” and the Probstfield family alongside multi-generational journal logs and vintage photos.

Tuesday, September 12

RiverArts at the Moorhead Farmers Market at the Hjemkomst Center Parking Lot from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Find fresh produce, meats, flowers, baked goods, honey and more. The Power of Produce Club provides kids 4-12 and adults 55+ a $2 token each week to spend on produce. Double tokens and and live music from Twelve Strings and Heart&Soul! Swing Barrel Brewing Co. will have beer for purchase.

Midco Kids Fest is happening from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Bluestem Amphitheater. Free family fun with inflatable games, music, carriage and barrel car rides, a petting zoo, face painting and more. Food and ice cream treats will be available for purchase.

Thursday, September 14

Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival is from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends to an evening of carnival games, inflatable games, and more! Admission is free.

A Used Book Sale is happening at the Moorhead Public Library from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Proceeds help the Friends of the Moorhead Library and support library programs and services.

The Longest Table is happening from 1111 30th Avenue South from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Feast at a massive community table. Pork-free, gluten-free and vegan menu options at this free event.

Stonewall Sports Cornhole Tournament at Viking Ship Park from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Battle it out in a 21+ double-elimination tourney.

Sunset on the Riverfront from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 101 3rd Street North in Moorhead. Enjoy food, an art market, activities and live music by The Forefeathers.

