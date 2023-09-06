Residents rescued from Fargo apartment building during fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire overnight in a south Fargo apartment building prompted the rescue of a few of the building’s residents.

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of East Gateway Circle after a caller reported smoke coming from an apartment building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke on all three levels of the building and a small fire in a first floor storage room.

Most residents were able to escaped the building on their own, but a few residents on the third floor had to be rescued by a ladder after being trapped by smoke.

No one was injured during the blaze, which is under investigation.

