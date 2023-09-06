Quiet & Cool, with Air Quality Concerns Today

Northerly winds brought more wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality in most locations in our region is in the “Unhealthy for Some” to “Unhealthy” range this morning. Gradual improvement will happen over the next 24 hours. Rain has moved on and mostly sunny, hazy skies take over today. Temperatures rise from a cool start in the 40s and 50s to the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be cooler, with temperatures dropping into the 40s throughout the valley.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday morning lows will be on the crisp side with most areas dipping into the 40s with clear skies and lighter winds.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

