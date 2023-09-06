Police: Man drives across ditch, crashing into light pole and building

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has serious injuries after police say he went into the ditch, crashed into multiple traffic signs and signals and then crashed into a building.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the 600 block of Hwy. 75 N. in Moorhead.

Authorities say 54-year-old Scott Hanson of Moorhead went into the ditch and hit a light pole and a traffic signal before coming out on the other of the ditch.

Officials say Hanson then went across 7th Ave N. and hit and commercial storage building in the 2100 block.

Hanson was then taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is likely a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. No formal charges have been filed.

