NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa - Chili Rubbed Chicken Breast With Mango Salsa and Avacado Crema: - September 6

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chili Rubbed Chicken Breast Yield: 4 servings.

1 tablespoon mild chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground chipotle powder (or ½ teaspoon cayenne)

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1 ½ lbs chicken breast (6 oz each) gallon freezer bag

2 cups Mango Salsa

Avocado-Lime Ranch :

1 cup ranch dressing

1 ea. very ripe avocado

1 tsp lime juice 2 pinches of ground cumin

Salt and pepper

In a bowl, combine the ranch dressing, avocado, and lime juice. Whisk or mix using a stick blender. Season if needed. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Put in squeeze bottle and reserve cold.

Blend the spices for the chili rub in a small container with a spoon. Reserve. Preheat gas/charcoal grill. Meanwhile, carefully cut or tear the outside edges of a Ziplock freezer bag. Open it up like a book and place 1 chicken breast on the bottom of the plastic. Bring the open flap over to cover and gently pound the chicken breast so it has an equal thickness. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Season with salt and pepper, followed by the chili rub on both sides.

Brush the grill grates with a lightly oiled rag. Lay the chicken on the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Remove the chicken and allow it to rest for 3-5 minutes.

Top with Mango Salsa and drizzle with the Avocado Lime Ranch

