Minnesota’s tip app for school threats visited more than 3 million times

See It, Say It, Send It app. These are just some of the screens you will see if you download and use the app(VNL)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says an app aimed at keeping students safe in school, has been accessed more than 3 million times since launching in 2021.

The “See It, Say It, Send It” tip app is a resource for students, parents and school personnel to report threats of violence at Minnesota school facilities. The BCA says the app is not intended to replace local law enforcement or a school safety plan, but rather supplement it by quickly identifying incidents that may involve more than one facility.

Since its launch in fall 2021, the app has been downloaded 641,650 times and visited by Minnesota IP addresses 3,211,486 times.

The app can be used to anonymously send photos, videos or other information. The tips are then reviewed by the BCA and shared with local law enforcement. When the tips aren’t about criminal activity, the BCA works with the Minnesota School Safety Center, the Minnesota Department of Education and schools to get students the help they need.

You can download the app here.

