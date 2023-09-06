MDH brings back free at-home COVID tests

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - There’s good news for Minnesotans running low on at-home COVID tests as health officials report an uptick in cases both here and across the nation.

After ending its free test ordering in January, the Minnesota Department of Health is once again offering up eight free at-home rapid COVID tests to residents each month while supplies last.

When free test ordering ended earlier this year, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said more than 2.5 million COVID tests had been delivered to Minnesota homes since April 2022.

The at-home rapid antigen tests available through MDH show results within 15 minutes, work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms and are effective regardless if you’re up to date on your COVID vaccinations.

A batch of new tests can be ordered once per month, even if you’ve ordered tests in the past.

Health experts say it remains important to take precautions against COVID-19, monitor for symptoms, and get tested, especially as the new school gets underway for thousands of families.

“COVID is still certainly with us,” Kathy Como-Sabetti, an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, told KARE 11. “It’s important to get tested. And it’s important to understand if you are at high risk, what your options are, and how you can prevent severe disease.”

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expect a new, up-to-date COVID booster will be available sometime this fall. Health experts also recommend checking with your doctor for information on the new COVID booster as well as the flu and RSV vaccines.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.