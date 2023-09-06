A Little Warmer to End the Week

TONIGHT - THURSDAY: It’s been a mostly sunny and fall-like Wednesday! Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 30s for places like Rolla and Harvey while most of the valley was in the 40s and low 50s. This afternoon, temperatures remained a bit below average in the 60s to near 70 for most. However, there has been a lot more sunshine today and air quality continues to gradually improve.

Tonight and into tomorrow morning will be a bit chillier with 40s fairly widespread across the region by daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Through tomorrow morning, the breeze pick up slightly from the south across parts of eastern ND ahead of a warm front.

By the afternoon, this warm front brings temperatures into the mid and upper 70s in central ND and the Devils Lake basin. It also brings a few passing rain showers north and west into the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers across the southern half of our region on Saturday afternoon - evening.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Settling into the fall-feel! Temperatures in the morning will hit lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. In the afternoon, we can anticipate upper 60s to mid 70s for highs along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s for all with some upper 70s possible. Breezy Thursday brings in some of the warmer temperatures. Overall looking to be mostly dry.

