Lisbon man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor and distribution of child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider, District of North Dakota, announced that Craig Gregor, age 29 of Lisbon, ND, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte, U.S. District Court, Fargo, ND, and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release for the charges of Sexual Exploitation of minors, distribution of materials containing child pornography, and possession of materials containing child pornography.

Investigation revealed that Gregor repeatedly filmed himself sexually abusing a 6-year-old child and later shared the videos with others using the internet. During a search of the Gregor’s electronic devices, law enforcement found thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) St. Paul special agents work tirelessly to combat child predators like Gregor,” said Jamie Holt, HSI St. Paul Special Agent in Charge. “We will continue to fight against the exploitation of children and support victims by providing critical resources and services. Well done to the special agents and law enforcement community partners for bringing Gregor to justice for his reprehensible crimes.”

“This four-decade sentence is more than justified considering the defendant’s breathtakingly abhorrent crimes,” Schneider said. “Keeping children safe is a priority of the highest order for the United Sates Attorney’s Office. I congratulate our federal and state law enforcement partners for their successful efforts to ensure this individual faced justice.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Lee, District of North Dakota.

