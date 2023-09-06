InvestigateTV+ Premieres September 11 on Valley News Live

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You may have seen the promotional ads running on Valley News Live talking about a new daily TV news program joining our lineup. InvestigateTV+ is a show brought to you by the award-winning journalists at Gray Television.

TV shows don’t get more real than this: A show that focuses on the real problems you and your family face, and the ones to watch out for. More importantly, a focus on real solutions.

InvestigateTV+ goes beyond the headlines. It’s a daily program with an investigative mindset of asking questions, getting answers, and sharing stories that lead to change. Plus, inspiration from across the country. Real people overcoming real challenges.

We will be tackle topics that really matter, share in-depth stories that inform, inspire, and no doubt will foster change. From exposing medical myths, to giving you the resources to be your own investigator, to showcasing stories that speak to the soul.

InvestigateTV+ airs on KVLY daily from 3:30-4:00 p.m. starting on Monday, September 11. You can also stream InvestigateTV+ anytime by downloading the free app for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Valley News Live is bringing you InvestigateTV+ as Dr. Phil is coming to an end after more than two decades on air. Its host, Dr. Phil McGraw, said he is stepping back from the daytime slot and said in a statement issued by CBS Media Ventures that he had been “blessed” with a career in daytime television spanning more than 25 years.

While the 72-year-old did not give concrete details of his plans, the network said in the immediate future he “will focus on prime-time programming and plans to announce a strategic prime-time partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.