Gunshots heard after reported armed robbery at the Arbors in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and residents agree they heard gunshots Tuesday night at the Arbors Apartments in Fargo, but no signs of gunshots were found.

FPD responded to a report of a robbery at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, at the Arbors apartment complex at 618 23rd St S. They say a man reported to police that a person with a weapon robbed him of money and guns.

Police are investigating the robbery. At this point, no arrests have been made.

While investigating the robbery, officers say they heard 4 to 5 gunshots. People in the area reported the same to Valley News Live. Officers checked the area but found no signs of gunshots or victims.

