Grand Forks Potato Bowl: Details on the French Fry Feed, parade and more

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the City of Grand Forks will attempt to break another ‘French Fry’ world record! The French Fry Feed is one of the annual events leading up to the Potato Bowl football game Saturday afternoon, featuring free fries, a fry eating contest and much more. The full list of events is below.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Hugo’s Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM

All Hugo’s locations

World’s Largest French Fry Feed by Simplot 4:00 PM 

University Park

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

UND Fan Luncheon 11:30 AM, program at noon

Location: Alerus Center

Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: All Hugo’s locations

Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K Races (Under age 14)

Registration begins at 4 PM, races start at 5:30 and 5:50 PM

Choice Health and Fitness

Free swim for all racers and their families after the event.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed 7:30 am - 10:00 pm

1401 9th Ave S

KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade 10:00 AM

Downtown Grand Forks-East Grand Forks on DeMers Avenue

Tailgating Party @ Alerus Center Parking Lot

57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Football Game – North Dakota vs Northern Arizona

Alerus Center

Kickoff time: 3:00 pm

