Grand Forks Potato Bowl: Details on the French Fry Feed, parade and more
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the City of Grand Forks will attempt to break another ‘French Fry’ world record! The French Fry Feed is one of the annual events leading up to the Potato Bowl football game Saturday afternoon, featuring free fries, a fry eating contest and much more. The full list of events is below.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Hugo’s Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM
All Hugo’s locations
World’s Largest French Fry Feed by Simplot 4:00 PM
University Park
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
UND Fan Luncheon 11:30 AM, program at noon
Location: Alerus Center
Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: All Hugo’s locations
Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K Races (Under age 14)
Registration begins at 4 PM, races start at 5:30 and 5:50 PM
Choice Health and Fitness
Free swim for all racers and their families after the event.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed 7:30 am - 10:00 pm
1401 9th Ave S
KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade 10:00 AM
Downtown Grand Forks-East Grand Forks on DeMers Avenue
Tailgating Party @ Alerus Center Parking Lot
57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Football Game – North Dakota vs Northern Arizona
Alerus Center
Kickoff time: 3:00 pm
