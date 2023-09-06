Fargo City Commission approves organic product to fight icy roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City Commission agreed to allow the Public Works Department to continue purchasing an organic product known as Ice Slicer to combat icy roads.

The product has a greater melting capacity, is less corrosive and is environmentally safer than salt, according to Public Works Director Ben Dow. The City has been using Ice Slicer for more than eight years.

In the past, The City of Fargo has used two granular products for ice control: salt that provides melting capacity to about 10 degrees and a sand/salt (80/20) mixture for traction purposes when temperatures drop below 10 degrees. Through a comparison of different ice-control products, city staff identified Ice Slicer as being effective at providing traction and melting at temperatures between 15 degrees and minus 5 degrees.

Ice Slicer is mined from a geological deposit in Redmond, Utah, and distributed by EnviroTech Services. It contains naturally occurring minerals, including magnesium, calcium, sodium, potassium chloride, sulfur, iron, iodine, zinc, copper, manganese, phosphorous and more than 50 trace minerals, according to EnviroTech.

The City Commission approved a contract for the purchase of Ice Slicer from EnviroTech Services through October 2026 at a cost of $209.43 per ton.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.