East Grand Forks joins other MN districts pulling SROs from schools

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to accept ending the SRO contract between the East Grand Forks Police department and school district. Mayor Steve Gander called the move ‘temporary’, adding: “When the Minnesota legislature sees the negative outcome of its recent action and restores appropriate use of force to School Resource Officers, we will be able to reinstate the memorandum.”

Two patrol officers will still be alternating patrols at all school buildings, including private schools.

East Grand Forks is the latest of many districts making such a move.

Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said their police department’s decision to remove school resource officers this school year was also due to the new law.

The law was passed under an omnibus bill, meaning it was added in with other bills to get passed. And the bill was passed in education, not in public safety.

“All of us in law enforcement have different associations that are working with our legislature on our behalf and are watching bills working through our government, and they may or not be asked to provide any input and to ask ‘how does this impact you, does it help you, does it hurt you,’ that sort of thing. So we weren’t asked for any input, and because it was in education and not in public safety we were unaware of it,” Monroe said.

School resource officer become agents of the school under this bill, and as an agent of the school, they have to follow a new set of rules.

“These rules remove certain police powers,” Monroe said.

The old law used to say that you could “restrain or prevent bodily harm or death to another.” The new law removes the ‘or’ of that statement making it that you can only “restrain a student to prevent bodily harm or death.” That means in some instances the SRO’s can’t step in and help, but regular patrolling officers can intervene.

Gov. Tim Walz indicated Tuesday he may call the legislature back into a special session over the issue.

