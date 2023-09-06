Downtown Business District provides helpful safety initiatives

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) consistently strives to improve downtown Fargo. From addressing sanitation concerns to ensuring the comfort and security of downtown visitors, the BID plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience of downtown life.

One of the primary focuses of the BID is the cleanliness of downtown Fargo. They have worked to remove tens of thousands of pounds of trash, clear snow from walkways during winter months, and combat graffiti, all with the aim of beautifying the city center.

Victor Heitkamp, Operations manager for the Downtown BID, states their main functions on a day to day basis have a purpose.

“The services that we provide are really geared towards enhancing the overall flow of downtown Fargo,” Keitkamp said.

Safety is another core aspect of the BID’s mission. In their commitment to ensuring that downtown remains a secure environment for all, the organization has implemented unique safety initiatives. If anyone in the area feels uneasy or faces an uncomfortable situation, the BID has a team of “ambassadors” ready to assist.

“If there’s someone who feels uncomfortable, whatever the situation may be, and if we have ambassadors that are on staff and able, we will send them out if it’s safe for them, and we will help them get to where they’re going,” Heitkamp said.

Recent events tell the tale of the BID’s dedication to safety. When an individual downtown requested assistance, stating that they were being followed, the BID acted.

“There was just someone that was lurking around; we called the police, but in the meantime, they had to get somewhere,” Heitkamp said. “So a unit of three of our ambassadors went out and escorted her to where she was going.”

Acting as safety escorts is just one of the many services the BID provides to ensure the well-being of downtown visitors.

“Through our team of cleaning and hospitality ambassadors, I feel our team really sets the tone for making that friendly place for people to come down to,” Heitkamp said.

