Despite pushback, city leaders approve new foster home in south Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite pushback from a homeowners association, city commissioners Tuesday night approved a foster home to move into a south Fargo neighborhood.

Giselle Ishimwe, an ICU nurse at Essentia Health, plans to open the home at 2545 69th Ave. S. near Davies High School.

She says the home will be for older adults and people with disabilities, and that there will be a caretaker on site at all times.

“There are a lot of people that I encounter while working that are in their 30′s or 40′s, all of a sudden they get a stroke and can’t go back home,” Ishimwe said. “I’ve seen how hard it is for them. It’s like I want to go back home. I don’t want to go to a nursing home. I don’t want to go to a group home.”

Ishimwe had to apply for a conditional use permit, since four people could be living in the foster home at one time. Conditional use permits are needed for group living, which is defined as a group of three or more persons, not related, living together.

The Golden Valley Homeowners Association, in charge of the neighborhood where the foster home is going up, appealed the permit to build.

Officials with the HOA, like Cory Jacobson, said the permit goes against the covenant.

“I think the best course of action is for the board to deny this conditional use permit until the applicant can work with the neighborhood and the Golden Valley board to change the covenants, which would allow this type of business to be placed in this land,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson suggested putting the power in neighbors’ hands and taking it to a vote. Several others spoke out in opposition of the foster home, including the nearest resident, Edie Holcomb.

“Such facilities may be needed in the scope of Fargo development, but it seems to me that the city should be proactive in planning and designating locations for such businesses, not having them pop up next to property owners,” Holcomb said.

Ultimately, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the foster home. They said it was essential to allow people with disabilities to live in neighborhoods, rather than just nursing homes. In fact, some even shared how this impacts them personally.

Some still thought the decision was rushed.

Preston, Strand and Mahoney voted to allow the facility in the neighborhood. Kolpack and Piepkorn voted in opposition.

This home will be the first of its kind in Fargo, and the seventh in the state.

