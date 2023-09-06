Canadian Woman Sentenced To 23 Years In Federal Prison

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Canadian woman was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison in relation to a federal drug case.

Marie Um, 42, from Montreal, Québec Canada, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Fargo, ND on April 11, 2023.

In addition to the 23 year prison sentence she was also sentenced to pay $11,048.43 in restitution, and $300 special assessment for the charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death; conspiracy to import controlled substances and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death; and international money laundering conspiracy.

Marie Um was part of an organization that was receiving fentanyl and fentanyl analogues from China and importing them into the United States. After 2 weeks of trial and 3 ½ days of deliberation, the jury found Marie Um guilty of conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances into the United States and money laundering conspiracy.

The jury found 9 overdoses (4 deaths and 5 serious bodily injuries) were reasonably foreseeable to her. The overdoses were in North Dakota, Oregon, North Carolina and New Jersey.

The investigation started in North Dakota, on January 3, 2015, with the overdose death of Bailey Henke in Grand Forks, ND.

The investigation was a part of Operation Denial, and that operation has led to 31 defendants charged in North Dakota and three defendants charged in Oregon. The investigation has resulted in nearly $1 million in cash and property forfeited from members of the organization.

In 2021, Um was extradited from Canada to the United States. Multiple departments were involved in the investigation of this case.

