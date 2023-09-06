Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.(Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Department of Energy, MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
Deadly crash graphic.
UPDATE: 2 people killed in central MN crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash
Power outage
Late-night storms knock out power in Northern Valley

Latest News

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns