Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Becker County Jail staff honored for saving man’s life

Becker County Jail staff honored
Becker County Jail staff honored(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Six jail staff members are being honored for saving a man’s life. In May 2023, Becker County Jail staff responded to a man down incident. Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger assisted medical responders in resuscitating the individual and saved the victim’s life.

A Facebook post states Sheriff Glander’s targeted training on responding to a medical emergency within the jail is the foundation for the heroic actions of these individuals. Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and the action rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. presented Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger its Lifesaving Award for successfully preventing an individual from dying.

The Lifesaving Award is one of the most prestigious awards that is given to officers.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
Deadly crash graphic.
UPDATE: 2 people killed in central MN crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash
Power outage
Late-night storms knock out power in Northern Valley

Latest News

The social media challenge us called, the “One Chip Challenge.”
Ambulance dispatched to Fergus Falls school after student does ‘One Chip Challenge’
Looking for autumn? The DNR’s fall color finder is live for the season
MDH brings back free at-home COVID tests
Grand Forks Potato Bowl: Details on the French Fry Feed, parade and more