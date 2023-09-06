Becker County Jail staff honored for saving man’s life

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Six jail staff members are being honored for saving a man’s life. In May 2023, Becker County Jail staff responded to a man down incident. Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger assisted medical responders in resuscitating the individual and saved the victim’s life.

A Facebook post states Sheriff Glander’s targeted training on responding to a medical emergency within the jail is the foundation for the heroic actions of these individuals. Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and the action rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. presented Sergeant Clayson and Officers Guggenberger, Hoard, Karst, Koppelman, and Stenger its Lifesaving Award for successfully preventing an individual from dying.

The Lifesaving Award is one of the most prestigious awards that is given to officers.

