Ambulance dispatched to Fergus Falls school after student does ‘One Chip Challenge’

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A student was evaluated by emergency responders on Wednesday afternoon after taking part in a social media challenge and then reportedly experiencing breathing issues.

Fergus Falls Public School Superintendent Jeff Drake tells Valley News Live that an ambulance was initially dispatched to the Fergus Falls Area Learning Center because a student chose to participate in the “One Chip Challenge.” The student was evaluated by staff and it was determined that the ambulance was not needed.

The challenge involves eating a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers. Doctors say when people ingest capsaicin, an ingredient found naturally in the peppers used on the chip, the side effects can be dangerous.

“Sometimes we see people that will have a lot of chest pain, or they’ll experience things like palpitations as well. So, a whole variety of issues that we’re seeing with this ‘One Chip Challenge,’” said Dr. Lauren Rice, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Tufts Medical Center.

The hot chips by Paqui are being banned by school districts across the country after reports that kids are going to the hospital after trying them.

“Students are asked to refrain from participating in these social media challenges as too often they can be dangerous, disruptive and/or disrespectful,” Drake tells Valley News Live.

The district didn’t give the age of the student, but the initial call for service indicated a male student was having breathing issues. Drake says the student’s parent/guardian was contacted.

The One Chip Challenge isn’t a new trend, Valley News Live first reported on it back in 2021. The challenge has recently resurfaced, and a mother in Massachusetts believes it may have led to the death of her teenage son.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.