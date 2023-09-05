Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the fall months arriving, there is still time for eligible employers to turn in uncashed workers compensation checks.

The Workers Compensation Reinsurance Association is urging thousands of eligible insured employers to cash any unclaimed surplus distribution checks.

In December 2022, 90,000 checks totaling more than $35 million were issued. Out of those, there are 15,000 checks totaling $3 million that remain uncashed. The WCRA continues to encourage these employers to cash any eligible checks that are left unclaimed.

“We’ve been tracking it ever since the first check was issued back in December 2022. It’s not a surprise for us, but we’re trying to make a concerted effort in this stage to remind people that money still exists and people that have a right to it or businesses that have a right to it, get an opportunity to cash those checks.”

The deadline to cash these checks is December 31st.

