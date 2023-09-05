Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

System Brings Storms, Wind, Cooldown, and Smoke Today

Cool Weather Follows Rain for Rest of Week
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern change brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire
Lisbon man injured in rollover crash
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - September 5
First Alert StormTeam Weather
First Alert Weather Day Labor Day - Storms & Heat Round out Summer Season
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00 PM September 4th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM September 4th.
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather September 4