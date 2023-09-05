Cooking with Cash Wa
St. Paul woman sentenced for role in child sex trafficking conspiracy alongside Anton Lazzaro

(Action News 5)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A St. Paul woman is headed to prison for conspiring with former GOP donor and convicted sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro.

A judge sentenced Gisela Castro Medina, 21, to three years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for her part in helping to recruit and solicit six minor victims for commercial sex acts.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lazzaro and Medina met on the “Seeking Arrangement” website, which is known as a “sugar daddy” website.

She then introduced him to minor girls.

Lazzaro was previously sentenced to 21 years in prison.

