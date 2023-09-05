Sixth highest attendance at Minnesota State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People from all across the state of Minnesota got together to celebrate the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Labor Day brought in an attendance of 119,731, making this year’s cumulative total 1,835,826, the sixth best-attendance recorded.

“This was my first fair as CEO, and I was more awe-inspired by the dedication of so many than I could have imagined – the dedication of fair fans, staff, volunteers, vendors, livestock exhibitors, competitors, safety and security partners and so many others who went above and beyond to be a part of an amazing fair experience despite some challenging temperatures,” said the fair’s CEO Renee Alexander. “All of us across the state came together to celebrate one of the best Great Minnesota Get-Togethers.”

The Minnesota State Fair’s agricultural and creative competitions drew more than 33,000 entries this year, with competitors competing for a share of ribbons, trophies, and/or special awards, with nearly $2 million in prize money. Competitions included events for livestock, horses, school projects, dog trials, baked and canned goods, fruit, vegetables, crafts, bee and honey products, fine arts, farm crops, flowers, butter, cheese and more.

The State Fair’s Fine Arts Exhibition featured the largest juried art show in Minnesota. The 2023 People’s Choice Award – Adults’ Choice went to “Everlasting,” an oil on canvas piece by Madelynn Hughes of Blaine. Brian Berle of Shakopee won the Kids’ Choice Award for “Bulldog,” a welded metal sculpture.

The Purple Ribbon Auction on Saturday, Aug. 26, set 14 new record prices and raised more than $1,220,000 for the 115 4-H members who participated in the auction. In addition, the auction awarded $140,000 in scholarships to 58 4-H youth participants.

Visit mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/attendance for 2023 attendance numbers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.