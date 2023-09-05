Proposed sports facility in Grand Forks could include aquatics, turf and pickleball courts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Park District and City of Grand Forks have been working together on a plan for a proposed indoor multi-sports facility and aquatics center.

In 2022, a national consulting firm was hired to determine the overall feasibility of the project. City Council reviewed the updated facility layout, capital costs, funding options, and discussed a tax extension vote to go on the ballot for a November 14, 2023 election.

The Park District is scheduled to talk about the plan and provide an update to the public on Tuesday, September 5. The meeting is happening at 5:00 p.m. at Choice Health & Fitness.

The most recent feasibility study update includes three options for the sports and aquatics complex.

1. Combined Indoor Sport Concept - Aquatics, turf, pickleball

The plan includes 185,000-square-feet of new construction. The main level would include a 50 meter competition pool, 5 lane warm water program pool, diving boards and overhead ninja obstacles.

The turf portion of the project would include fields for soccer, football, lacrosse and batting cages. The proposal includes a 300 meter track, space for 8 pickleball courts, training space, sprint training, locker rooms, multi-use rooms and storage.

The mezzanine level of this option would include seating for 800 aquatics spectators and 600 to 700 spectators for the turf sports, as well as an indoor playground and an area that could be used as a lounge or for swim lesson viewing.

2. Alternate 1 Concept - 300 meter indoor track and turf expansion

This plan includes 255,000-square-feet of new construction. The aquatics amenities on the main level are the same as the first concept. The turf options still include fields for soccer, football, lacrosse and batting cages, however the plan would be for a small number of fields in a different configuration. This concept would include a 300 meter track, 8 pickleball courts, training space, locker rooms, multi-use rooms and storage. An indoor playground is not included in alternative 1 or 2.

3. Alternate 2 Concept - Hardcourt gymnasium expansion

This plan would include 66,000-square-feet of new construction. The main level would have 4 high school basketball courts, 8 youth basketball courts, 4 high school volleyball courts and 12 badminton courts. This plan would also include lounge/team space, seating for 400 spectators, an elevated track around the gym, restrooms and storage.

According to the consulting firm, the first option would cost nearly $95 million. Alternative 1 would cost just over $20 million, and Alternative 2 would cost around $19.5 million. The estimated costs are based on August 2023 pricing and does not include inflation for time of construction.

The consulting firm also did an analysis of four sites for the potential indoor sports facility and aquatic center, identifying pros and cons of each site. The four locations included: Choice Health & Fitness, the Alerus Center, Columbia Mall, and various locations on the UND campus.

The preferred site for the indoor aquatic facility was determined to be on the Choice Health & Fitness campus as an expansion to the existing building. Though a few sites could potentially be options to physically fit a new facility, the primary determining factor would be who is managing and operating the facility, which would influence the operational costs.

The preferred site for the indoor sports facility was determined to be just south of the existing Alerus Center parking lot. The site is large enough and also provides easy access from the community and for regional connectivity adjacent to Interstate-29.

For more detail about what each plan would include, you can view the full feasibility study here. You can also find more information about the proposed project on the Grand Forks Park District website and take a look at possible financing scenarios here.

Previous Coverage Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.