Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
Deadly crash graphic.
UPDATE: 2 people killed in central MN crash
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash

Latest News

A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man during a recent flash flood in Las Vegas.
Good Samaritan jumps into action and rescues elderly man being swept away in floodwaters
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Civil rights lawsuit in North Dakota accuses a white supremacist group of racial intimidation
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
Security guards, weapons detectors, and de-escalation training are just a few things Sanford...
Sanford reports a 53% drop in staff injuries following security upgrades