Late-night storms knock our power in Northern Valley

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of people are without power in the Grand Forks area after overnight storms knocked some lines off the system.

Xcel Energy is reporting about 2,300 outages at the time of this writing, at one point it was closer to 3,000 customers without power.

Xcel says crews are out working to restore power.

You can find the latest outage map here.

