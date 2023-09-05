Special assessments to pay back nearly $9 million loan to fix streets in Larimore

LARIMORE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Potholes and uneven roads have people driving through Larimore hoping for a smoother ride. Officials with the City of Larimore say they will use a loan to reconstruct approximately 11 miles of residential streets. The loan will be paid back through special assessments.

Larimore is receiving majority of $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for rural development improvements. The $8,787,000 loan is through the Community Facilities Program.

According to the USDA, streets in Larimore vary in condition, but are generally poor. USDA Rural Development State Director says the loan represents a clear commitment to people in North Dakota’s rural communities.

“From one corner of our state to the other, the projects supported by USDA Rural Development strengthen our roads, water systems, and local food supply chain, keeping good jobs and maintaining the quality of life in our hometowns,” said Erin Oban, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director.

The Special Assessment Commission for the city is meeting at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on September 13 to hear objections about the proposed special assessments. Anyone with objections must submit them in writing to Larimore City Hall prior to 4:30 p.m. on September 13. You can find more information on the city-wide infrastructure project on the City of Larimore’s website.

The USDA also announced two other projects receiving loans or grants to make improvements to rural communities.

The City of Elgin will use a $322,000 grant and a $262,000 loan to replace and repair the water distribution and wastewater collection systems a portion of the city through the Water and Waste Disposal Direct Loan and Grant Program. The USDA says it is a priority to remove asbestos cement pipe before the asbestos fibers can pollute the water supply. There have also been water main breaks on areas of ACP. The systems currently in place are beyond the design life.

United Telephone Mutual Aid Corporation will use a $1,500,000 loan to assist Langdon Locker LLC with the expansion of their operations through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program. Langdon Locker LLC is a sausage production facility located in Langdon. The USDA says this will allow them to process and store more products for individuals and commercial buyers.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.