F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Terry Bonkowski and his 2008 Chrysler Town & Country have unexpectedly become a sensation for his unique approach to beating the heat this summer.

If you’ve seen a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driving down the streets with both side doors wide open, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Terry.

Terry’s unconventional choice has piqued the curiosity of many, prompting questions about the reasoning behind his unusual practice. According to Terry, the decision to drive with his doors open was born out of necessity.

“The air conditioning went out. So then I opened up the doors,” Terry said. “I said, ‘Well, that shouldn’t be against the law; I see Jeeps do it all the time.’ So, I talked to an officer, and he said it’s perfectly legal.”

As the sight of Terry’s distinctive style of commuting began to spread online, he found himself at the center of attention. However, he was completely unaware of his newfound internet fame since he doesn’t use the internet. Terry recounted his reaction when his daughter informed him about his online presence swirling around the F-M Community.

“I mean, I was shocked when my daughter told me all about this because I don’t use the internet,” Terry said. “I said, ‘What do you mean I’m all over the internet?’ She said people are out here taking pictures of you driving down the highway with your doors open.”

Despite the unusual appearance of his vehicle, Terry assures everyone that it’s perfectly functional. His 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, which boasts an impressive 301,000 miles on the dash, is in perfectly good working condition.

“It runs great, I have good tires on it, the engine’s good,” Terry said. “You get a nice cross breeze in it, especially with no air conditioning.”

Addressing the speculations that have emerged online regarding his unique driving style, Terry wanted to clarify his intentions.

“I mean no harm to the public, and I’m just a grandpa trying to get to doctors, dialysis, and my grandson’s football games, and occasionally, Panda express,” he said.

Terry also wants to warn those looking to make donations on the internet, Terry states while he appreciates the love and support shown by the F-M community, he would rather people spend their money on their family instead.

There is a gofundme set up on Terry’s behalf however, if interested you can find more information about it here.

