Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Day 36 of watering restrictions in Hawley, MN

Watering restrictions are in place during a water tower rehabilitation project in Hawley, MN.
Watering restrictions are in place during a water tower rehabilitation project in Hawley, MN.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Any bit of rain is welcome for people in Hawley, Minnesota, who have been under watering restrictions for more than a month.

The city is working on a water tower rehabilitation project, which experienced some delays, according to city officials. September 5 is day 36 that the watering restrictions have been in place. People are being asked not to water lawns, flowers and plants until the project is complete. The city clerk says the contractor working on the water tower has 70 days to complete the project.

The contractor is sandblasting and painting the interior and exterior of the water tower. No watering is allowed until the tank is refilled.

Hawley Public Works has been working with the police department to enforce the restriction. So far, no one has been issued a citation for watering when they are not supposed to. Residents are asked to keep an eye on the city newsletter, website and social media channels for updates on the project.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Bonkowski and family along side his 2008 Chrysler town & country
F-M man turns heads with unique way of driving
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire
Deadly crash graphic.
At least one person killed in central MN crash
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash

Latest News

File photo of road in need of reconstruction.
Larimore receiving nearly $9 million to fix 11 miles of city streets
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Utility Crews Restore Powered in Grand Forks and Buxton - September 5
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Day 36 of watering restrictions in Hawley, MN - September 5
City of Battle Lake says water is safe to drink again