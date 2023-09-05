Day 36 of watering restrictions in Hawley, MN

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Any bit of rain is welcome for people in Hawley, Minnesota, who have been under watering restrictions for more than a month.

The city is working on a water tower rehabilitation project, which experienced some delays, according to city officials. September 5 is day 36 that the watering restrictions have been in place. People are being asked not to water lawns, flowers and plants until the project is complete. The city clerk says the contractor working on the water tower has 70 days to complete the project.

The contractor is sandblasting and painting the interior and exterior of the water tower. No watering is allowed until the tank is refilled.

Hawley Public Works has been working with the police department to enforce the restriction. So far, no one has been issued a citation for watering when they are not supposed to. Residents are asked to keep an eye on the city newsletter, website and social media channels for updates on the project.

