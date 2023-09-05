Cooking with Cash Wa
City of Battle Lake says water is safe to drink again

(KY3)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the City of Battle Lake say the drinking water in town is safe to use again, after a pump issue resulted in too much fluoride in the water.

A ‘Do Not Drink Advisory’ was put into place in Battle Lake, Minnesota, on September 3. The warning was issued after ‘fluoride overfeed due to a pump issue,’ according to the city.

Fluoride levels are back to the Minnesota Department of Health’s acceptable range. The city apologized for the inconvenience and thanked people for their patience.

The city says people should flush their plumbing systems by running each cold water faucet for about five minutes, or until the water is noticeably colder. It’s also recommended you dispose of any ice that was made during the last 48 hours. Tap water may now be used again, and more information about flushing can be found on page 3 of the Community Drinking Water Advisory Guide from the Department of Health.

Officials with the city say if you are experiencing unusual symptoms from possible fluoride, check with a health care provider. Questions may also be directed to Chris Johnson at 218-371-5071.

