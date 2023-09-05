Cooking with Cash Wa
BCA investigating Faribault in-custody death

Faribault Police Department
Faribault Police Department(Faribault Police Department)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – The Faribault Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a death that happened in police custody.

According to police, on September 2nd, just before midnight, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a suspected impaired male driver near West Division and Fourth Street NW.

The driver reportedly did not stop and continued at low speeds, appearing to be in and out of consciousness.

Police used what they’re calling a “low-speed Pursuit Intervention Tactic” to stop the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody without incident or force, and police called for an ambulance.

Emergency responders deemed the man safe for transport to the Rice County Jail.

The man lost consciousness and became unresponsive in the back of the squad car.

Police called for an ambulance and began life-saving efforts, including administering NARCAN and CPR.

An ambulance transported the man to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

He will be formally identified and undergo and an autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Because the death happened in police custody, FPD requested assistance from the BCA, which has taken over the investigation.

“The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment – including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased,” said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a statement.

