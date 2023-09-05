Back To School Healthy Caffeine Consumption for Students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With back to school comes the need to have more energy and focus throughout the day, which may cause students to rely on energy drinks.

Registered Dietitian at Sanford, Erin Walters, suggests that children under the age of twelve avoid caffeine completely, and students from ages twelve to eighteen stay below the level of one hundred milligrams.

She recommends that students turn to healthier sources of energy such as three, balanced meals, with snacks, eight hours of sleep each night, and regular exercise to maintain their energy levels.

She also tells parents to pay attention to the cumulative amounts of caffeine their child is drinking throughout the day, as a cup of coffee, an energy drink, a soda, and a chocolate bar add up to exceed the recommended amount real quickly.

She also warns parents who notice their child lacking in energy that their caffeine consumption can suppress their appetite, and also cause other symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and stomach issues.

The dietitian tells parents to help their child ween off of their caffeinated drinks, if they are consuming them throughout the day.

