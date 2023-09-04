Cooking with Cash Wa
WWII TANK OWNER FINDS A COMMUNITY

A Manitoba man started the restoration of his WWII tank and ended up building connections from...
A Manitoba man started the restoration of his WWII tank and ended up building connections from around the world.(KVLY)
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROLLAG, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Harold Kihn of Steinbach, Manitoba brought his WWII Sherman Battle Tank down to the Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag this past weekend.

While it was just a collection of items from The Second World War that he started gathering when he was sixteen, it turned into a big project that lead him to a community.

His tank is one of six training tanks that the Allies practiced, but never brought to battle, in Canada. Since he’s been restoring it, he got connected with the other owners of those tanks, to help put the pieces together.

“This is something we just did to build a fraternity and commradeship on and on”

Many other tank owners have reached out , including some from Europe, offering to trade, to continue the restoration.

“It’s not that it’s a one man effort, it can’t be, there’s parts all over the world” Kihn comments.

Kihn was delighted to be at the Reunion in Rollag, to showcase his treasure for thousands of people, and expand upon that community.

