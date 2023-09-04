UPDATE: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey

HARVEY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: An early morning fire has destroyed a long-term Harvey business. Harvey’s assistant fire chief says the department received a call at about 12:20 a.m. Monday of heavy smoke coming out of B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes.

He says firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire when attempting to enter the building. They turned to an exterior attack to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

Owners of the businesses posted on their Facebook page that, “Words cannot express how we feel right now,” and that eight years of hard work was gone in a few hours.

“This is a tragic loss. As an eating establishment, as a social gathering place and as a bowling alley, one of the only bowling alleys in the area,” said Harvey Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Deck.

Deck says the building and restaurant were under several different names throughout the years but remained a staple in the community and surrounding areas.

Twenty-seven firefighters from the Harvey Fire Department responded to the fire and the Fessenden and Anamoose fire departments sent crews to the scene.

B-52 fire aftermath

