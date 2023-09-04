One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash

TACONITE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Itasca County, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Co. Rd. 7 around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The crash report says a car, driven by a 35-year-old man from Bigfork, MN, was turning from Co. Rd. 7 onto Hwy. 169 when the crash happened. The report also says a pickup hauling a fifth-wheel camper was heading south on Hwy. 169 and crashed into the car when it turned onto the same highway.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead. His two passenger were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One passenger is a 7-year-old girl from Deer River, MN and the other passenger is a 32-year-old woman also from Deer River.

The driver of the pickup is a 28-year-old man from Pengilly, MN who was not hurt in the crash.

No other information about the man who died is being released at this time.

