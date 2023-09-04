Miss North Dakota launches video series to promote hands-only CPR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us know the song ‘Staying Alive’ is a good one to help keep a steady beat when performing CPR. But there are other songs that work too.

The American Heart Association of North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson have teamed up to share some ideas through a new video series called “CPR Songs with Sydney.”

Sydney Helgeson is a big fan of Adele.

“Adele is one of my favorite singers. I’m a fellow alto,” said Helgeson.

But this version could save a life. Because at 120 beats per minute, Adele’s “Rumor Has It” is the perfect song to help keep a steady beat when performing CPR.

As Miss North Dakota, Helgeson has partnered with the American Heart Association of North Dakota to promote heart health and raise awareness about hands-only CPR.

“The majority of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital. And that having someone nearby that is equipped and empowered to do CPR hands-only CPR can help double or triple their chances of survival,” said Mary Reiser, development director with the American Heart Association.

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees has been the go-to song for years, but the American Heart Association says it’s not the only option. In fact, any song that’s between 100 and 120 beats per minute is a great tune to keep you on track while performing CPR.

“There are Taylor Swift songs, there are Adele songs,” said Helgeson. “I’m hoping that it gives an opportunity for anyone that’s in a situation that might need to perform hands-only CPR that they have a song they can think of to keep them going.”

For Helgeson, this is a great way to showcase her talent, have a little fun and share some important information that could be the difference between life and death.

Check out all the ‘CPR Songs with Sydney’ on the Miss America North Dakota social media pages – including Facebook (www.facebook.com/missnorthdakota2023) Instagram(www.instagram.com/missamericand and TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@missamericand). You can learn more about hands-only CPR on the American Heart Association’s website (www.heart.org).

