Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires

Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.(Louisiana State Police)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Minnesota National Guard will be heading to the state of Louisiana to help fight the severe wildfires causing destruction in the state.

Governor Tim Walz made the authorization on Friday. Louisiana’s Governor, John Bel Edwards, declared a state of emergency after his state began to experience abnormally high temperatures, historic drought, and dangerous wildfire conditions.

The Minnesota National Guard will be sending a team of around 10 to 12 service members and two black hawk helicopters to offer aerial support.

The team is expected to depart for Louisiana Tuesday.

