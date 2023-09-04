Cooking with Cash Wa
Lisbon man injured in rollover crash

(ND Highway Patrol)
By Steve Urness
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (NDHP) – A Lisbon man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash 11 miles Northwest of Wyndmere on Saturday, September 2nd around 8:11PM.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said 21-year-old Zachery Christopherson was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR XP northbound on a section line north of Highway 27. The Polaris hit a rut in the road and overturned. The Polaris came to rest facing south on its wheels on the section line. Zachery was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the east side of the Polaris.

Zachery was treated on scene by the Wyndemere ambulance. He was then transported to the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Agencies Involved: Wyndmere Fire, Wyndmere Ambulance, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

