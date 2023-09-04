Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Haley Lang, relator, Darren, house manager, and Kristy Johnson, F5 statewide director of...
Plans for a halfway house in Mandan stopped
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer