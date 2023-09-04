Gwinner man arrested for DUI after rolling motorcycle

Near Gwinner, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI after rolling his motorcycle into a ditch about 1 mile East of Gwinner, North Dakota.

Highway Patrol say on September 4, 53-year-old Cameron Qualley was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on State Highway 32 just after midnight. They say he disregarded a stop sign across Highway 13, where he lost control, rolled into a ditch, and came to rest in a field.

The crash report indicates Qualley was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for DUI, and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

