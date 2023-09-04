Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Gwinner man arrested for DUI after rolling motorcycle

Gwinner man arrested for DUI following motorcycle crash
Gwinner man arrested for DUI following motorcycle crash(MGN stock image)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near Gwinner, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI after rolling his motorcycle into a ditch about 1 mile East of Gwinner, North Dakota.

Highway Patrol say on September 4, 53-year-old Cameron Qualley was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on State Highway 32 just after midnight. They say he disregarded a stop sign across Highway 13, where he lost control, rolled into a ditch, and came to rest in a field.

The crash report indicates Qualley was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for DUI, and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather - Monday Sept. 4th
Grand Forks Police cracking down on distracted driving
Lisbon man injured in rollover crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4th