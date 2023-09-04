Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks Police cracking down on distracted driving

(WNDU)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Be prepared for a fine if you’re texting and driving in Grand Forks.

In an effort to keep the roadways safe, the Grand Forks Police Department are participating in September’s ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Month’.

The City of Grand Forks prohibits the use of a wireless communications device to compose, read or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle on any street or highway, and a violation carries with it a $200 fine.

This campaign is funded through grants awarded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and allows additional officers to be assigned to specifically target distracted driving violations. The Grand Forks Police Department participates in enforcement campaigns such as these in order to accomplish one very simple goal: to make roadways safer.

Additionally, the Grand Forks Police Department wants to remind the public of the following safe driving tips:

5. Remember to always be looking out for small children and slow down around parks, schools and residential areas.

4. Drive defensively and expect the unexpected.

3. Use appropriate occupant and child restraints.

2. Never drink and drive.

1. Never text and Drive

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

Lisbon man injured in rollover crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4th
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire