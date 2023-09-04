Grand Forks Police cracking down on distracted driving

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Be prepared for a fine if you’re texting and driving in Grand Forks.

In an effort to keep the roadways safe, the Grand Forks Police Department are participating in September’s ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Month’.

The City of Grand Forks prohibits the use of a wireless communications device to compose, read or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle on any street or highway, and a violation carries with it a $200 fine.

This campaign is funded through grants awarded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and allows additional officers to be assigned to specifically target distracted driving violations. The Grand Forks Police Department participates in enforcement campaigns such as these in order to accomplish one very simple goal: to make roadways safer.

Additionally, the Grand Forks Police Department wants to remind the public of the following safe driving tips:

5. Remember to always be looking out for small children and slow down around parks, schools and residential areas.

4. Drive defensively and expect the unexpected.

3. Use appropriate occupant and child restraints.

2. Never drink and drive.

1. Never text and Drive

