Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Gwinner man arrested for DUI following motorcycle crash
Gwinner man arrested for DUI after rolling motorcycle
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather - Monday Sept. 4th
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms