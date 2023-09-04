Cooking with Cash Wa
First Alert Weather Day Labor Day - Storms & Heat Round out Summer Season

Cool Down Follow Rain for Rest of Week
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LABOR DAY -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Heat returns today along with storm chances. A few storms early in the day, and then strong to severe storms will be possible again tonight. Highs in the 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern chance brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

