Crews rush to Moorhead house fire
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A house in Moorhead is seriously damaged after an early-morning fire.
Dispatch logs indicate the call came in around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to the 1500 block of 4th Ave. N.
At one point, flames could be spotted shooting from the roof. Eventually, the roof of the home collapsed, pictured below.
No other information about the fire is being released at this time.
