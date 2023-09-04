Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A house in Moorhead is seriously damaged after an early-morning fire.

Dispatch logs indicate the call came in around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to the 1500 block of 4th Ave. N.

At one point, flames could be spotted shooting from the roof. Eventually, the roof of the home collapsed, pictured below.

A house is heavily damaged following a fire in Moorhead. (VNL staff)

No other information about the fire is being released at this time.

