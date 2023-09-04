Cooking with Cash Wa
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A house in Moorhead is seriously damaged after an early-morning fire.

Dispatch logs indicate the call came in around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to the 1500 block of 4th Ave. N.

At one point, flames could be spotted shooting from the roof. Eventually, the roof of the home collapsed, pictured below.

A house is heavily damaged following a fire in Moorhead.
A house is heavily damaged following a fire in Moorhead.(VNL staff)

No other information about the fire is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

