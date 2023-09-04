Bison Football to honor first responders in home opener

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bison will be honoring first responders at their home opener Saturday.

Head Football Coach Matt Entz at North Dakota State University made the announcement Monday.

He says Fargo Police Officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes and Zach Robinson will be doing the coin toss, coaches will be wearing hats of local departments on the sideline and every helmet will say “Fargo” on the back instead of “Bison.”

Entz adds Officer Jake Wallin’s family has been invited to attend. The Bison home opener is against Maine at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

