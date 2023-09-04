Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal....
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Gwinner man arrested for DUI following motorcycle crash
Gwinner man arrested for DUI after rolling motorcycle